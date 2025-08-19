Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,162,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,330.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.