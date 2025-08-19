Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 181,539 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $56,863,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after buying an additional 238,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 512,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jared Isaacman bought 104,705 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

