Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $278,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 288.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,304,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,829 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,913,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after acquiring an additional 750,656 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

