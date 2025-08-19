Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 809,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,454.40. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,929. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:ARLO opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.