Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

