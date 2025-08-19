Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,727 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Artivion were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Artivion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Artivion by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artivion by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Artivion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Artivion Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,189.73. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 23,356 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,004,541.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,268.29. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock worth $3,277,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.