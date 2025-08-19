Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,306 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 55,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

