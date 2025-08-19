Matson, Inc. $MATX Stock Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Matson were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Matson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Matson by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.22. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

