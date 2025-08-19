National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,766 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 1,448.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 481,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 271,899 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 81,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of -1.89. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

