National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,006 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

