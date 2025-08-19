National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 608 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 429.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.91, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,176,436 shares of company stock worth $259,714,061. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

