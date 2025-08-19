National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,177 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $1,739,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 173,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,465.22. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,661,972.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,249.53. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,286 shares of company stock valued at $23,857,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ANIP opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.61.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.