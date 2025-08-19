National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF $FLJH

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.15% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 746.6% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 317,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 279,798 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.