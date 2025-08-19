National Bank of Canada FI Buys 883 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 629,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 303,783 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Prudential Public in the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,575 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 5,975.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Prudential Public by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

