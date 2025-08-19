National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,571,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,173,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 351,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

