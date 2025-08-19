National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

