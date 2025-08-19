National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 300,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

