National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 130,008 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

