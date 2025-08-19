National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 992,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 478.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 476,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 394,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,575,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 227,762 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,445,097 shares of the airline’s stock worth $637,696,000 after buying an additional 219,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,625,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,247,000 after buying an additional 639,760 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 97.2% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.