National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 100,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

