National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,148,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,275,484.28. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,694 shares of company stock worth $31,384,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

