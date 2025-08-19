National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.8%

WD stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

