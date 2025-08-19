National Bank of Canada FI Has $116,000 Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 2.5%

SQM opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.