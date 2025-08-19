National Bank of Canada FI Has $120,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

SPYV stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

