National Bank of Canada FI Has $40,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,819 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DINO opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.