National Bank of Canada FI Has $55,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 369.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 615,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 908,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,143,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE BWXT opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

