National Bank of Canada FI Has $72,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 127.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

