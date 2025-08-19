National Bank of Canada FI Has $77,000 Holdings in New Found Gold Corp. $NFGC

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in New Found Gold by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Found Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFGC opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.30. New Found Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

