National Bank of Canada FI Has $86,000 Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1,783.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CommScope were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,050,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,369,000 after acquiring an additional 761,605 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $14,328,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,705,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 579,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 1,500,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CommScope by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 250,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

