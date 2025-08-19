National Bank of Canada FI Has $89,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,463 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2,840.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.