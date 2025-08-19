National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

