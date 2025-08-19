National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $91,000 Investment in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in EZCORP by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 957,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 798,679 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in EZCORP by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,025.23. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.56. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.