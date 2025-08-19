National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,600 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after buying an additional 1,211,286 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,861,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,229,000 after buying an additional 250,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,684,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.2%

PAA stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.