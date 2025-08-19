National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 655 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 473,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

