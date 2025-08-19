National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 526.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 251,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,090,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,697,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

