National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 560.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,886,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 706,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

UNFI stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

