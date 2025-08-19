National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287,793 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,265,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,374,000 after buying an additional 119,081 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.