National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in The Chemours Company $CC

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chemours were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 399,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

