National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $298.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.92 and its 200 day moving average is $248.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

