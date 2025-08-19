National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,037 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Okta were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

