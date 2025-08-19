National Bank of Canada FI Sells 124 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 634.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,859,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

