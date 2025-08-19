National Bank of Canada FI Sells 219 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Affirm were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Affirm by 1,130.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 366,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169 in the last three months. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

