National Bank of Canada FI Sells 29,125 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. $UROY

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.31. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

