National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,573 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. $AI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 4,846.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 782.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,014,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,074.88. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,801.28. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,074 shares of company stock valued at $53,260,950. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Capmk lowered C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

