National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,287 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

XYLD opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

