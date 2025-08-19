National Bank of Canada FI Sells 572 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

