National Bank of Canada FI Sells 572 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA:XME opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $81.64.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.