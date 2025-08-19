National Bank of Canada FI Sells 885 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $612.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

