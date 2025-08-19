National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $714.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

