National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 37.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AXOS FINANCIAL ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. AXOS FINANCIAL’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AXOS FINANCIAL news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Wall Street Zen raised AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXOS FINANCIAL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About AXOS FINANCIAL

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

