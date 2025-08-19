National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,369,000 after acquiring an additional 88,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

